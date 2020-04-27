UB researchers create map of food sources in Buffalo

1  of  4
(WIVB) – Researchers at the University of Buffalo have created a map of food resources in Buffalo to help people access food amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The map includes grocery stores and sources of free food like food pantries, soup kitchens, and schools offering meal pickup for students in he Buffalo Public School District.

The mapping project is part of Seeding Resistance, a group[ looking to strengthen the local food system in response to COVID-19.

You can find the map here.

