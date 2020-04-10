UB researchers developing models to help local hospitals with operational planning

(WIVB) – Researchers at UB’s Institute for Healthcare Informatics are working to develop models to show how the coronavirus pandemic could unfurl in Western New York.

Researchers are working with hospital systems, insurance companies, electronic health record vendors, and local officials to help guide the hospitals’ operational planning.

“The goal of our models is not to characterize overall transmission of COVID-19 in Western New York or when it will peak,” said Matthew Bonner, PhD, associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health in the UB School of Public Health and Health Professions. “The goal of our models is to help the local health care system get prepared for the challenging onslaught of COVID-19 cases.”

Bonner added that while the inputs for COVID-19 models are changing, the models for WNY suggest that social distancing is working.

“The message we are getting from our models is that social distancing in Western New York is working, and that’s really good,” Winkelstein said. “We know this because the rate of the rise in the number of cases in the hospitals is going relatively slowly — it’s slower than even two weeks ago. The total number of cases is increasing, but it’s not increasing as fast as it was. And when the increase is slower, we have more time to prepare.”