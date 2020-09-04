UB starts random surveillance COVID-19 testing for on-campus students

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – On Friday, the University at Buffalo started random surveillance testing for on-campus students.

That means multiple tests will be scheduled on the north, south, and downtown campuses.

There are 43 active COVID-19 cases on campus.

According to New York State’s Department of Health, a college or university must transition all in-person learning to remote if the campus case count reaches 100.

Although UB’s current total is 78 cases, students taking courses full remote or living off-campus are not counted in the state’s order.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss