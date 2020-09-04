UB starts random surveillance COVID-19 testing for on-campus students

(WIVB) – On Friday, the University at Buffalo started random surveillance testing for on-campus students.

That means multiple tests will be scheduled on the north, south, and downtown campuses.

There are 43 active COVID-19 cases on campus.

According to New York State’s Department of Health, a college or university must transition all in-person learning to remote if the campus case count reaches 100.

Although UB’s current total is 78 cases, students taking courses full remote or living off-campus are not counted in the state’s order.