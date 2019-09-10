UB Student fights for her life after plane crashes into her down-state home

UNION VALE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hannah Bocker should be back to school starting her junior year at U.B. But just a week before the start of the Fall semester, a small plane crashed into her down-state home. The crash killed her father, Gerard and left her seriously injured.

Hannah’s loved ones are praying for her recovery, including here college family here in Buffalo. “The fact that I haven’t seen her over the Summer,” said Hannah’s RA Ayesha Kazi. “Getting to know something like that happened to someone you actually cared about and looked after is just really sad.”

She describes Hannah as down to earth, kind and humble. She says the civil engineer major was also very dedicated to her studies.

She also mentioned the undeniable bond Hannah shared with her father Gerard. “I saw him move her in all the two years when I was her RA.” she said. Hannah’s sister Sarah says he never missed an opportunity to make the 7 hour trip to see her in buffalo.

In the past 24 days, the Bocker family has been through an incredible amount of loss — losing their father,their home and in and out of hospitals, praying for Hannah’s recovery.

A Facebook page has been created to raise money for them during this difficult time, with a goal of raising $500,000. You can find that link here.

Hannah’s family says they will continue to support her fight and are thankful for each day they get with her. Here in Buffalo, her college friends remain hopeful.