UB student raised funds to purchase masks for Amherst PD and local urgent care

University at Buffalo student, Qinghua Chen, who is originally from China, started her mission to help people battling the coronavirus pandemic a few months back, with a motivational video, made by her and others from UB.

“I think we are all in this together, and it has crossed international boundaries, so I’m here studying at Buffalo and when local communities have the difficulties of getting the masks I’d like to do something to offer my help,” said Chen.

She has taken her mission one step further by raising funds to purchase face masks for the Amherst Police Department and the Pediatric & Adolescent Urgent Care of WNY.

“It is so essential that as a community, we recognize that the PPE that our first responders are receiving, is in short supply and it is though the hard fought actions of volunteers that we’re able to come by supplies like that, so thank you again,” said Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa.

Film of Coronavirus Battle Support – Jiayou China 加油中国 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOrEZyoLEwM&feature=youtu.be