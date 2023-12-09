BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people gathered at Niagara Square Saturday evening for a memorial rally for Palestine.

Participants waved flags, flowers and signs in what was a peaceful rally, put on by the group UB Students for Justice in Palestine.

“Enough is enough. We cannot stand by and watch any longer,” said one speaker on Saturday. “Today, we stand out here in the cold, knowing that it’s only getting colder in Gaza.”

Multiple speakers of various ages shared prayers, moments of silence, stories and thoughts on the war, calling for peace and an end to the bloodshed.

This comes after the United States vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution Friday calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Some in attendance said they feel like our country’s leaders are turning a blind eye.

“We in America through all our history, still don’t understand that people are equal,” one student said. “Every day I go on my social media, and I see blood, death and destruction and some of the most gruesome and disturbing things that I have ever witnessed and we have the luxury of just turning off our phones or scrolling to the next funny video on our feed.”

The rally organized by UB students also comes at a time where there has been a surge in antisemitic incidents nationwide. College presidents at Harvard, University of Pennsylvania and MIT have also been questioned on the issue of free speech, with U. Penn President Liz Magill resigning over backlash to her testimony on the issue at a congressional hearing.



With debates over freedom of speech roiling the national discourse, participants in the march said that Western New York students are proud to exercise free speech on and off of campus.

“We’re trying to make a major impact and let everybody know what is happening. Being in America, it’s great that we have the freedom to be able to express our right of speech, to speak for those that don’t have a voice,” added another student.

Those in downtown Buffalo say they have an easy job compared to those caught in the war. However, to them it’s an important one: making their voices and calls for peace heard, no matter what.

“Palestinians don’t get a break,” a speaker said. “We have the luxury of not waking up to the sound of buzzing warplanes terrified that the next bomb is destined for us. Call your local offices and tell them they need to stop this genocide. Put an end to the siege on Gaza.”