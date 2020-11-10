UB study: Krabbe disease treatment should start earlier

(WIVB) – UB researchers have found that doctors need to work faster to treat infants who are diagnosed with Krabbe disease.

The research team published its paper in “Nature Communications”.

They say the treatment can prolong patients’ lives by as long as a few years.

The disease destroys the protective coating of nerve cells in the brain and throughout the nervous system.

Researchers say the time to administer therapy is “before symptoms appear”- and the best time to start is when the child is still in utero, about 32 weeks into pregnancy.

The research team is part of an institute at UB that’s named for Bills legend Jim Kelly’s son Hunter, who lived eight and a half years with Krabbe disease.