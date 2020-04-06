UB to hold virtual spring 2020 commencement ceremonies

(WIVB) – The University at Buffalo will hold its spring 2020 commencement ceremonies virtually this May, due to COVID-19.

“As with all decisions we have made during these uncertain times, the health and well-being of our entire UB community is our guidepost and our priority,” the university tweeted on Monday.

Planning for the virtual commencement ceremonies has begun, and more information will be communicated by the individual schools.

“We remain optimistic that we also will be able to recognize and celebrate #UBuffalo’s Class of 2020 during an on-campus celebration sometime later in the year,” the university added.