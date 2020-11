(WIVB) – University at Buffalo Police are looking for a suspect in the theft of media equipment from classrooms in the Academic Spine earlier this month.

The suspect is described as a slender black male who wears glasses and has curly hair. In these images he is wearing a grey vest over a red shirt.

The images were captured on Nov. 9.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call 716-645-2227 and refer to case number 20-019129 being investigated by Investigator Wayne Colton.