(WIVB) – Uber’s delivery service is now the company’s biggest source of revenue.

Second-quarter revenue from Uber Eats was $1.2 billion- double what it was a year ago.

At the same time, Uber’s ride-sharing service plummeted 67 percent over that same time period.

Gross bookings for rides declined 73 percent while Eats bookings went up 113 percent.

Even with the jump from Uber Eats, the company lost $1.8 billion during the second quarter.