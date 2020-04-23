Uber will provide 1,000 free rides to Haven House for Erie County domestic violence victims

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, N.J. Uber continued to lose cash as it poured money into building its food delivery business and developing technology for driverless cars, but revenue for its rides business nearly tripled as the company picked up more passengers around the world. The ride-hailing giant lost $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, about 24% more than it lost at the same time last year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(WIVB) – Across Western New York, domestic violence calls continue to come in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To help domestic violence victims, Uber is giving away 1,000 free rides to those needing services through Haven House.

“Transportation is often a struggle for the domestic violence victims we serve, and these rides will assist victims and their children in being able to seek safe shelter in our program, move out of shelter and on to new and safe permanent housing, attend necessary and important medical appointments, and meet other, ongoing needs,” said Sara Grady, Director of Domestic Violence Prevention and Intervention Services, Child and Family Services of Erie County.

Victims seeking transportation and other services to flee a violent situation in Erie County can contact the Haven House Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 716-884-6000.