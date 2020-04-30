UBMD Psychiatry is supporting healthcare workers with COVID-19 Emotional Support Task Force

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UBMD Psychiatry has launched a new COVID-19 Emotional Support Task Force to help support their colleagues at the front lines of the pandemic.

The task force aims to get health care workers services and techniques to ease emotional distress brought on by the pandemic. It consists of UBMD and UB psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, and psychiatry residents and fellows, as well as therapists at the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital Children’s Psychiatry Clinic. More than 30 professionals are involved.

The task force has created an Emotional Support Warmline which forwards calls directly to the cell phone of over a dozen faculty psychiatrists who have volunteered to field the call. Calls that can’t be answered are returned quickly, and all calls will be treated confidentially.

The Emotional Support Warmline can be accessed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, at (716)859-2010.