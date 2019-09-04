UB’s Distinguished Speakers Series for 2019-2020 announced

UB”s 33rd Annual Distinguished Speakers Series for 2019-2020 includes a “Shark Tank” investor, two high-profile journalists, a member of the Central Park Five, and a Deaf activist.

The series starts Oct. 23 with an engagement with Nyle DiMarco at Alumni Arena. DiMarco won cycle 22 of The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” and season 22 of “Dancing with the Stars. He is also a Deaf activist.

New York Times White House correspondent and Pulitzer Prize winner Maggie Haberman will speak Nov. 14 at the Center for the Arts.

Criminal justice advocate and member of the Central Park Five Yusef Salaam will speak Feb. 24 at Alumni Arena as the 44th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration keynote speaker.

Daymond John, entrepreneur and CEO of Fubu and an investor on “Shark Tank” will speak March 11 at Center for the Arts.

Environmental journalist and host of “Ocean Mysteries” Jeff Corwin will speak April 1 at Center for the Arts.

