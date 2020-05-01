UB’s Ledarius Mack reunites with his brother in Chicago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Returnnnnnn of the Mack (times two).

Okay now that that’s out of my system…

It’s Mack attack squared, brotherly love in the Windy city (okay I’m done I promise) as former UB Bulls defensive end, Ledarius Mack signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bears and reunites with his brother, Khalil in the NFL.

Having an All-Pro, former first round draft pick for a brother comes in handy when preparing to take the next step and Khalil is already helping Ledarius get ready.

“We’ve been working on drops, flipping hops, a lot of hand work things like that. Being explosive, you can never be too explosive,” Ledarius said.

And you can never be too meticulous. That’s one thing he learned from UB head coach Lance Leipold and his time with the Bulls.

“Everything there was about attention to detail so focusing on the little things like doing things on time or eating the right things. Just a lot of attention to detail and that really keep you disciplined and I believe that’s a big part of this step is staying disciplined,” Ledarius explained.

Ledarius was originally recruited as a linebacker but made the switch to defensive end in 2018 during his first season playing for the Bulls (he redshirted as a junior after transferring from ASA College.)

And he saved the best for last as his senior year was the best season of his career. He led the team with 12 tackles for loss, ranked third on the team with eight sacks, had a team best-three forced fumbles and was named MAC East Defensive Player of the Week after his standout performance against Akron.

In the Bulls first ever bowl win, Ledarius had five tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack that ended the game against Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl.

Ledarius isn’t the only one who landed with an NFL team. Offensive lineman, Evin Ksiezarczyk signed as an undrafted free agent with the Falcons.

“I love to see guys get opportunities. I worked with Ev, we’ve been going at it for years so he definitely deserves this opportunity. And I want to see players like Joey Banks, he deserves the opportunity as well. Matt Otwinowski, he deserves an opportunity as well you know those guys that have put so much work in, you want to see them too well too,” Ledarius said.

Usually this is the time where the new guys would head to their teams and start rookie mini-camps. Obviously, that’s not happening so the next step for Ledarius is learning the Bears playbook through virtual meetings.