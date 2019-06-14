UK Kellogg’s turning leftover cereal into beer

Remember all the Kellogg’s cereals you enjoyed as a child? Well, now adults can enjoy them in a new way.
Kellogg’s UK is teaming with Seven Bro7hers Brewery to turn leftover cereal into beers!
The company says the limited edition beer is made of Coco Pops and Rice Krispies that were possibly considered too big, small or overcooked to make it into the cereal packs.
Kellogg’s originally launched a Corn Flakes ‘Throw Away IPA’ with Seven Bro7hers last December.
🍺WE’RE BACK!🍺 And this time Kellogg’s has teamed up with @sevenbro7hersbrew to turn our leftover cereal into not one but TWO delicious treats… Coco Pops Stout and Rice Krispies Pale Ale! This limited edition beer is made from Kellogg’s Coco Pops and Rice Krispies that were perhaps considered to be too big, small or overcooked to make it into our packs. Be sure to try this limited edition brew while stocks last! 🍻 #ThrowAwayIPA #Sustainability #FoodWaste #Kelloggs