UK Kellogg’s turning leftover cereal into beer

Remember all the Kellogg’s cereals you enjoyed as a child? Well, now adults can enjoy them in a new way.

Kellogg’s UK is teaming with Seven Bro7hers Brewery to turn leftover cereal into beers!

The company says the limited edition beer is made of Coco Pops and Rice Krispies that were possibly considered too big, small or overcooked to make it into the cereal packs.

Kellogg’s originally launched a Corn Flakes ‘Throw Away IPA’ with Seven Bro7hers last December.