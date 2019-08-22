UN report says pieces of micro-plastics showing up in bottled water

(WIVB)–The World Health Organization is raising a red flag on plastics in drinking water.

A new UN report says pieces of micro-plastics are showing up in bottled water, possibly from the bottling process of packaging such as plastic caps.

They’re created when man-made plastics break down into pieces smaller than about one-fifth of an inch.

Officials found the current levels of micro-plastics pose a low health risk.

Experts say up to 90% of microplastics are usually eliminated through water filtration treatments.

Leaders are calling for a reduction in plastic pollution to reduce people’s exposure to potentially harmful substances.