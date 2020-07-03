Uncle Sam sees off July 4th travelers at Albany Airport

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A patriotic icon showed up at Albany International Airport Friday morning to see off July 4th travelers as they boarded their flights.

“It’s not as much fun because there’s no parades,” Fred Polnisch, “Uncle Sam” impersonator told News10.

But, instead of wallowing in parade-less pity, Uncle Sam hung out by TSA check-in to offer reminders to Independence Day travelers.

“I think you need to wear a mask to help others and not spread the virus,” Polnisch said, donning his red, white, and blue fabric face covering.

If you’re traveling out of New York State this weekend, precautions go further than masks. People returning from at-risk states to the Albany Airport will have to fill out a form, as well as be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.