NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Underground Railroad Museum will start welcoming back visitors this weekend.

The Heritage Center will open Saturday.

Several new safety measures are in place to slow the spread of the virus.

There will be signs throughout the galleries to help visitors maintain social distancing.

Only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time, and everyone must wear a mask.

You’re asked to buy your tickets in advance.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.