Undetectable knives to be banned in NY starting this November

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undetectable knives will soon be banned in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Tuesday morning that illegalizes the possession, manufacture, transportation and shipment of knives that can’t be picked up by a metal detector.

“Undetectable knives are meant to be used by trained members of our police and military forces for covert operations — not regular civilians attempting to sneak weapons past metal detectors,” Cuomo said. “By signing this measure into law, we will keep these deadly knives out of dangerous hands and help ensure our airports, courtrooms and other public buildings are safe.”

The law will go into effect on Nov. 1.