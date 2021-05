TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Workers at the Unifrax plant in Tonawanda are going on strike at 11:59 Monday night.

Unifrax says the contract with the United Steelworkers expired back in January

and the union voted over weekend not to ratify what was labled “The best and final offer”.



Meanwhile, the United Steelworkers say Unifrax was bargaining in bad faith and they’re working toward a resolution using the legal process.