Union goes on strike at Friendship Dairy in Allegany County

(WIVB) – Members of the Teamsters Local 264 are on strike at Friendship Dairy in Allegany County.

The union voted unanimously to go on strike. According to a press release from the Teamsters, the members have been working throughout the pandemic and are protesting the company’s attempt to gut their health care and seniority benefits weeks before Thanksgiving.

“These workers didn’t get anything extra from the company during the entire pandemic – not a bonus, not a paid day off, nothing,” said Darrin Ziemba, Local 264 Recording Secretary and Business Agent. “Now they want to increase health care costs to the point where our members will effectively be taking a pay cut.”

According to the release, Friendship Dairy’s parent company, Saputo Dairy, generated $11.5 billion in revenue last year.

Saputo Dairy shared this statement in response:

“Saputo received a strike notice from the Teamsters union at its Friendship, NY facility, effective November 3, 2021, at noon, local time. We are committed to continuing negotiations in good faith to reach a new collective agreement for our valued workers and to resolve outstanding items with union representatives.”