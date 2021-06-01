Union Pub ready to welcome MLB fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Union Pub sits across from Sahlen Field on Swan Street. “You can hear the crack of the bats, the crowd, you name it,” said General Manager, Jay Medynski. “You can’t get any closer.”

Whether you’re grabbing a bite before the game, after or looking for somewhere to watch it, you’ll be in good company. “The excitement is just through the roof right now, having people in the stands,” he said. “The city seems to be reinvigorated with all this now.”

Union Pub got a taste of Major League Baseball last summer. “We actually got a lot of comments from the people out of town working across the street,” said Medysnki. “They were coming in for multiple meals a day, just because they felt that hometown feeling that Buffalo is known for.”

Now with some restrictions lifted and fans in the stands, staff is ready to welcome in more customers. “We really took the time to redo some of the things we did, redo the menu,” he said. “We didn’t want to come out of this like we just made it. We want to come out with people saying wow it’s better than it was.”

Some pub favorites include Transit Logs, dozens of wing flavors, pints of bacon, and burgers. It also offers 24 rotating taps of beer.

It’s game day! ⚾️🏟 I’m LIVE at @UnionPubBuffalo where you can grab a drink and bite to eat ahead of it all! 🍔🍻 pic.twitter.com/WSmKL5cqFq — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) June 1, 2021

You can make a reservation or show up first come first serve.

Medynski says while it’s been a tough year, it feels good to be returning to normalcy. “To go through all this and come back with Major League Baseball right across the street, it doesn’t get any better,” he said.

