Union vote at three more local Starbucks scheduled to be tallied Wednesday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The only two unionized Starbucks locations in the United States are in Western New York. By Wednesday, three more local stores may join them.

This month, workers at locations in Amherst (Sheridan and Bailey), Cheektowaga (Walden and Anderson), and Depew (Transit and French), have been voting on whether to form a union. The National Labor Relations Board has set Tuesday as the deadline for those employees to return their ballots. They are scheduled to be counted Wednesday at 1 p.m.

“I still think that our store will win on Wednesday,” said Daniel Rojas, a pro-union employee at the Amherst location.

However, the tabulation of the votes may not happen as scheduled. Starbucks has field an appeal of the NLRB’s order to hold the election. If the appeal isn’t decided by Wednesday, the company has asked that the ballots be impounded and the count postponed.

Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesperson, did not respond to a request for comment on this week’s vote count Monday. In the company’s appeal, however, they claimed that Starbucks Workers United was “gaming the system”.

“Workers United is seeking to organize the entirety of Starbucks’ Buffalo Market, one store at a time, based on its ability to garner support at specific stores,” the company argued in its paperwork.

The union countered by asking the NLRB to deny Starbucks appeal before Wednesday so the vote count can take place.

The stores on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and Genesee Street in Cheektowaga have already voted to form a union. In total, Starbucks Workers United says 103 locations nationwide have filed paperwork to hold a union vote. That includes the store in Downtown Buffalo at the corner of Chippewa Street and Delaware Avenue. An election has not yet been set for that location.

Starbucks Workers United earned a boost Monday when supporters received a visit from Dr. William Barber II, the President of the moral justice group Repairers of the Breach.

“Some people say the reason they drink coffee is to wake up. Well the reason for unionizing is to make a company wake up,” Barber said.