Union workers and General Motors move closer to reaching an agreement that would end the strike

It’s been a month since workers at GM went on strike, and union officials say an agreement could come as early as this Thursday.

“Everybody is ready to go back in the plant and work on those engines that we make for 19 vehicles,” said local UAW representative JR Baker. “But until we get our contract we can’t look at that, we’ve got to take one thing at a time, one day at a time.”

United Auto Workers continue to stand together fighting for what they say are better wages and benefits with General Motors.

“It would be amazing if General Motors do what they should’ve done day one, which would give us everything that we need, fair wages, affordable healthcare, job security,” Baker said.

Union officials say there are signs negotiations are getting closer to an agreement.

“We’ve been told that we have to report, all the presidents and chairs of General Motors have to report to Detroit Thursday for a special meeting,” Baker said. “I don’t know what’s involved but we’ll know that as of Thursday.”

Baker said union members are prepared to walk the picket lines until they say a fair agreement with GM is made. He said even though they’ve been striking for the last few weeks, the community has helped keep them strong.

“The community’s been excellent in supporting us so I say thank you to the ones who’ve came out, the politicians for helping us, and the motivational speeches,” Baker said. “Giving us the ability to go one more day.”

Baker will be heading to Detroit on Thursday, along with other union representative to meet with GM leaders.