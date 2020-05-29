United Way of Buffalo and Erie County to receive almost $500,000 in funding through U.S. Dept. of Education

(WIVB) – The United Way of Buffalo and Erie County will receive almost $500,000 in funding through the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday.

The organization will receive Full Service Community Schools Program funding through the U.S. Dept. of Education’s Fund for the Improvement of Education (FIE). It will be used to improve the quality of elementary and secondary education in the area, a press release from Gillibrand’s office said.

“Every student deserves access to a high-quality education and strong support system within their community,” said Gillibrand. “The Full Service Community Schools Program will ensure that the Erie County community is able to provide comprehensive academic, social and health services to students, families, and community members in a school setting.”