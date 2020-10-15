University at Buffalo kicks off Distinguished Speaker Series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The University at Buffalo is restarting its Distinguished Speaker Series with some notable changes because of COVID-19.

This year’s series will be all virtual. Hundreds tuned in Wednesday, to listen to actor Leslie Odom Junior, who played Aaron Burr in Hamilton.



Odom touched on a number of topics including the impact of the pandemic on the entrainment industry.



“While nothing will replace a live experience, the experience of live theater, I’ve seen theater-makers, you know, turn to the digital space and push the boundaries. So this is how far I have, okay how far can I push it and how interesting can I be.”

The next speaker in the series will be on February 10th. People will get the chance to hear from social activist Patrisse Cullors co-creator of the Black Lives Matter movement.