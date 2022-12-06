BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo Foundation announced the sale of the Butler Mansion.
The historic building was sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million. The building was gifted to UB in 2000 by Delaware North CEO Jeremy Jacobs.
UB has used the building as a continuing education and training facility.
