University at Buffalo staff reminds students living off-campus to be good neighbors and stay safe

As college students return back for the start of the Fall semester, the University at Buffalo is reminding those living near campus to be a good neighbor and stay safe.

UB calls these efforts “Operation Doorhanger,” staff members go from house to house in nearby neighborhood and distribute kits with safety information. The goal of this is to encourage community building.

Each year before the start of the academic year, UB staff members spend a few days handing out these packets to students and residents. On Friday, they handed out the packets around Main Street and University Ave near UB’s South campus.

The bag contains information such as an off-campus renters’ checklist to help evaluate a rental unit’s fire safety plan. It also contains reminders to students to be respectful of the neighborhood they are renting in.

“There was definitely a need from the neighborhood they wanted to make sure that we are being a part of the neighborhood,” said community relations director Tess Morrissey. “We also feel the need and responsibility to let our students know how the should be behaving off-campus.”

This is the fourth year UB staff members have handed out these fliers. They say each year they hand bags on the door handles of about 1,500 homes that are near the university.

Those packets also include a recycling guide and a list of participating businesses that offer special discounts to UB students, faculty and staff. The first day of classes for UB students will be on Monday.