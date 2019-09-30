University Police searching for shooter connected with weekend fight at Buffalo State College

University Police at Buffalo State College is asking for the public’s help with finding the person responsible for shots fired after a fight near the college’s Grant Street entrance.

The incident happened at just before 4 in the morning on Sunday at the intersection of Rockwell Road and Rees Streets.

University Police Chief Peter Carey says, a fight broke out at the Campus Walk, which is a nearby apartment complex. The fight then, spilled over to a parking lot on the campus, and that’s when shots rang out.

“We’re not sure if the person who had the firearm is a student or not, as well as the other people involved in it,” Carey said. “It’s something that we’re taking very seriously and will not be tolerated. We’ll prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo State College University Police at 716-878-6333 or the confidential tip line at 716-878-3166.