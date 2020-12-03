“Unprecedented” car thefts in Cheektowaga, police say key fobs could be part of the problem

There’s been 33 cars stolen in Cheektowaga since October 1st and most of those cars were from owners who left them outside running with the keys inside.

That’s why the Cheektowaga Police Department is warning motorists not to leave their cars unattended with the keys inside.

“It’s really unprecedented for us to see this level,” said Brian Gould assistant police chief Cheektowaga Police Department.

“One of the things that we think may be leading to this is the key fobs that a lot of newer cars have. People may be under the impression that if they start the car with the key fob and leave the vehicle, that vehicle can not be used because the key fob isn’t in it. In most vehicles that’s not the case. You can use the vehicle, you just won’t be able to restart it.”

The most recent thefts happened this week. Three cars were stolen at around 6 a.m. Monday.

“When we have people driving around in stolen vehicles, they may be committing other crimes while they’re using the vehicles,” said “We believe some of these are being stolen by young people who don’t have experience driving.”