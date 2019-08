TORONTO, Ontario (WIVB) — Toronto has experienced an unusually high amount of gun violence in the last few days.

A shooting at a nightclub left seven people injured. That was just one of eight separate gun-related incidents that occurred last weekend in the city.

In some cases, the guns weren’t shot at people, but rather, shot into the air.

In all, 13 people were hit by bullets.

At this point, police don’t see a connection between the different shootings, but investigations are ongoing.