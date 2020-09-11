Up to $2,500 reward offered for info on wanted Level 3 sex offender

(WIVB) – Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a registered Level 3 sex offender wanted for violating his parole.

William Smith is described as 5’10’ and 155 lbs. He is wanted for violating his parole for a 12-year sentence for first-degree attempted rape and is considered dangerous.

Citizens are asked to come forward with any information on his location. Call Crime Stoppers WNY at (716)867-6161 with tips or download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips” from the Apple or Android store.

