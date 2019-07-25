Up to $7,500 offered for information on fatal shooting of Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $7,500 is being offered for information on the fatal shooting of a Buffalo teen.

Paul Humphrey, 17, was killed on Briscoe Ave. on July 13. He was a quarterback on the Bishop Timon High School football team.

Buffalo police do not believe his death was due to a random act of violence.

Anyone with information that could help authorities solve this crime can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.