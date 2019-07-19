Up to $7,500 being offered for information on Buffalo homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are looking for information on the killing of Frank Navaroli, and are offering up to $7,500 for it.

Navaroli, 27, was found dead in his vehicle after a crash on Pearl St. in Buffalo on New Year’s Day. It turned out to be gunfire that killed him, not the crash.

Navaroli was a passenger in the vehicle.

Law enforcement officers want to know who killed him. If you have information that could help their investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip with the Buffalo Tips app.