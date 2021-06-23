UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old man located safely

UPDATE: 11 a.m. June 23: Andrew Maybee has been located in WNY and is safe. He will be reunited with his family soon, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office says.
(WIVB) – A missing adult notice has been issued for a 21-year-old vulnerable adult who requires medical attention.
Andrew E. Maybee was last seen on Saturday on the Seneca Nation of Indians Cattaraugus Territories.
The Erie County Sheriff’s Office believes he is operating a red 2018 Subaru, 4-door sedan with New York registration KEA9407.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716.858.2903 and reference CL # 21-044413.