UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old man located safely

UPDATE: 11 a.m. June 23: Andrew Maybee has been located in WNY and is safe. He will be reunited with his family soon, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office says.

(WIVB) – A missing adult notice has been issued for a 21-year-old vulnerable adult who requires medical attention.

Andrew E. Maybee was last seen on Saturday on the Seneca Nation of Indians Cattaraugus Territories.

Andrew E. Maybee/ESCO

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office believes he is operating a red 2018 Subaru, 4-door sedan with New York registration KEA9407.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716.858.2903 and reference CL # 21-044413.