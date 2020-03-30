Updates for Amherst’s Meals on Wheels Program

1  of  2
(WIVB) Changes are being made to the Meals on Wheels program in Amherst due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With more seniors receiving the service, officials want to let them know that those doing drop-offs of meals will not always have a town employee identification badge or vehicle.

Workers will knock on the door to inquire about their overall health and leave the food. If they need to come into your home that would be prearranged.

If residents need help with other social services are needed, they can assist with that as well.

