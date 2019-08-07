Upgrades completed at Gateway Harbor Park in North Tonawanda

The city of North Tonawanda celebrated progress Wednesday at their harbor.



The Gateway Harbor Park, near Sweeney and Webster Streets, just completed a round of upgrades and improvements.



The upgrades include new bathroom facilities, a new harbor master office, new picnic pavilions throughout the park and new docks for boaters. The project took about 2 years from start to finish to complete.



The project was funded with $2.5 million dollars from the Smart Growth Community Fund Buffalo Billion II initiative.



Officials in the city of North Tonawanda, say more projects are slated to be completed in the near future. Some of those future projects include new street scaping on Webster and Main Streets in the city’s downtown area.