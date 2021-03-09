Urban Air Adventure Park at Walden Galleria to reopen March 26

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Urban Air Adventure Park at Walden Galleria will reopen on March 26.

The capacity will be limited to 25 percent, with advance admission purchases encouraged.

Policies including temperature checks for guests and team members, thorough cleanings, cashless food service, and limited capacity on attractions will be in place.

Hours will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Hours are expected to be extended during spring break.

Urban Air opened at the Walden Galleria in October, but was ordered to close by the Erie County Department of Health a few days later due to being classified as an indoor amusement by the state’s reopening regulations.

