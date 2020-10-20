Urban Air owner describes communication gap before shut down

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WIVB) The co-owner of a new indoor adventure park at the Walden Galleria says she would have never opened to the public if it was clear to her that she could not open.

Urban Air Adventure Park had been advertising for days before their grand opening on Saturday. But hours into it, they were ordered to shut down immediately by the Erie County Health Department based on guidance from NY Forward, which considered it to be a trampoline park which is not yet allowed to open.

“We’re truly saddened and deeply disappointed and truly left to wonder what happened,” said co-owner, Rachelle Nurse, who claims she was getting mixed messages. “We are a family owned business that’s new to Western New York. We reached out to get any of the guidance that we could have and so when the town (of Cheektowaga) told us we could open, that is what we did.”

An spokesperson with the Erie County Health Department says the department sent a letter on October 9, then followed up it up with an email and a phone call last Thursday, two days before Urban Air opened, indicating they could not operate.

“There was no information that was definitive one way or the the other,” said Nurse . “I did receive a phone call (from the County) asking for my plan which I submitted to them and that was the last correspondence that I received. We would’ve never opened our doors if the County told us not to.”

Now she waits for more guidance, and for the time when there is a clear indication from the county or the state that a business like hers with rock climbing walls, a zip line, and trampolines is eventually allowed to open. “I feel as if we can work collaboratively with the town, county and state in order to look at our plan and help us to open up safely. We look forward to that.”