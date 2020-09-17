Urgent mental health care center opens in City of Buffalo

(WIVB) – Local leaders cut the ribbon on a first-of-its-kind facility for Buffalo on Thursday.

Spectrum Health officially opened its Urgent Mental Health Addictions Care Clinic on Main Street and Bryant Street. The Urgent Care Center will provide mental health and substance abuse services for people with immediate concerns.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the clinic fills a need in the wake of COVID-19.

“No one is immune to this,” Hochul said. “And no one should view it as a sign of weakness if you need to come here for help.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that the rest of the WNY community’s issues haven’t stopped because of COVID-19.

“The issues with mental health and depression didn’t stop because of the COVID-19 outbreak- in fact it actually grew,” Poloncarz said.

The center is open Mondays through Fridays. Click here for more information.