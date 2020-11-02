US AG: Command center set up through at least Wednesday for 2020 election safety

The US Attorney General for the Western District of New York says they’re working closely with the FBI and local law enforcement to make sure everyone has a safe election day and to protect against possible unrest.



“Certainly it is 2020, as I said, we’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. We saw a lot of civil unrest through this year and we’re prepared, even after the election, should that arise we will deal with that as we have throughout 2020,” said James P. Kennedy, Jr The US Attorney General’s office for the Western District.

“We’ve had a couple of weeks now of early voting. We saw long lines, we saw a lot of people turn out in record numbers, and we saw zero instances of any type of criminal behavior civil unrest or anything like that,” said Captain Jeff Rinaldo Buffalo Police Department.

Kennedy’s office addresses issues like civil rights violations, election fraud, voting rights. Anyone with concerns about voting rights or civil rights can call 716-843-5700.