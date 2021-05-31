US Army Ranger Timothy Conneway honored during annual memorial day run and his son leads the way

Crossing the finish line during the Project 33 Memorial Foundation Run was a victorious moment that Timothy Conneway Jr., says he’ll remember for the rest of his life.



His dad SGT Timothy Conneway Sr. was a US Army Ranger. He died in June of 2003 after an explosive device hit his vehicle in Iraq. His memory was honored during run.



“I know he’s very proud of us and I think he’s happy that we came down to do this,” said Timothy Conneway Jr.

The group of at least 50 people ran from Hamburg Beach to the Hamburg Brewing Company.

“I Just feel a great sense of pride and I just hope that I can live up to the legacy,” said Timothy. “That’s what I try to do each and every day. Trying to make my family proud and this community proud.”



This was the first time Timothy ran in a race and he has a promise that he’d like to make on this Memorial Day.

“I want to make a promise that every day on Memorial Day, I’ll try to run 6 miles. That’s what I want to do, that’s my plan,” he said.

This is the fourth run hosted by the Project 33 Memorial Foundation. The foundation started as a way to honor US Army Special Operation Soldiers killed since September 11th 2001. https://www.facebook.com/Project33foundation

