US Attorney’s Office now leading mystery case of boy found on porch

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) It has been six weeks since a three-year old boy named Noelvin turned up on a stranger’s porch in Buffalo, and the van his parents rented was found burned more than half mile away with human remains inside.

News 4 has learned that the United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of New York is now leading the homicide investigation into the the three missing Florida adults who drove to Buffalo with the boy.

“The plot of this case is so gruesome that it almost reads like a mystery novel,” said Terry Connors, of Connors LLP, a legal analyst who has no direct involvement with the case. “Federal murder charges always include additional elements that provide the jurisdictional basis for it.”

According to the Buffalo News, investigators found a cooler with a large quantity of what appears to be cocaine in the parents’ Cheektowaga hotel room, and an empty cooler next to it.

Connors believes that interstate drug element is why federal agents are now in charge of the case. “The allegation is that they were brought up from Florida and that provides the jurisdictional basis for the the federal authorities to look at it closely.”

The remains of a man and a woman were found in the Chrysler Pacifica which was driven here from Florida by Noelvin’s parents, Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Nicole Marie Merced Plaud, and a family friend, Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred. Police haven’t announced whether they have made positive identification on the two bodies in the van which was burned on Tonawanda Street.

Police will also not confirm or deny whether or not one or both suspects seen on surveillance video running away from the fire with gas cans may already be in custody.

Federal agents are best equipped to answer some of the lingering questions in a complicated mystery, according to Connors. “Why were they in town? Who was involved in the drug deal? Who’s responsible for taking the drugs out of the hotel room? There’s a whole missing container with several kilos of cocaine. But they have the manpower. they have the ability to staff a case like this and to look at it from several different angles that always brings additional pressure to the individuals who are under investigation.”