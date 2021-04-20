US – Canada Border Closure Now Listed Through May 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the border closure for non-essential travel between the United States and Canada is now through at least May 21.

The closure was originally set to expire on April 21, however the CBP website now reads:

“On March 21, 2020, the U.S., Mexico, and Canada temporarily restricted non-essential travel across the US-Canada land borders. These restrictions will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 21, 2021. We are maintaining cross-border activities with Canada and Mexico that support health security, trade, commerce, supply security, and other essential activities while taking critical steps to protect our citizens and to curb spread of the virus.“

The article was last updated on April 19, 2021.

Congressman Brian Higgins has been pushing for a reopening, recently saying he wants to see the northern border fully reopened by July 4th.