POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) – Utility work is scheduled for U.S. Route 20 at NY Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret (at the roundabout) starting Sept. 29.

Motorists will be directed to a posted detour.

Eastbound traffic on US Route 20 will be detoured onto McAllister Road during daylight hours.

This detour will last approximately one week.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.