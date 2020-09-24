Utility worker identified, killed in crash while helping restore power in Sally aftermath

UPDATE: Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun confirms to WKRG News 5 the man killed has been tentatively identified as 37-year-old, Darrell Holt, from Excelsior Springs, Missouri. WKRG has learned he worked for R&M Pole Line Construction.
Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — A utility worker heading home after helping to restore power on the Gulf Coast was killed Wednesday in a crash in Mississippi.
The crash happened on Highway 45 in Macon, MS. The utility worker was driving in a convoy of power trucks when he struck an 18-wheeler, according to Assistant Police Chief Douglas Triplett.
The utility worker killed has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES:
- 14 more cases of COVID-19 found in Niagara County
- WATCH: Governor Andrew Cuomo to make an announcement at 11:30 a.m.
- Louisville mayor: 2 officers shot are recovering
- Authorities offer up to $2,500 for information on man
- Newsfeed Now: Protests across America: Battle over SCOTUS vacancy heats up