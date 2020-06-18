Breaking News
Supreme Court rejects President Trump’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants under DACA
VA WNY Healthcare System announces new measures, visitation to patients still not allowed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – VA Western New York Healthcare System is announcing some new measures to provide services to veterans.

Visitation to patients is still not allowed at all VA WNY Healthcare System facilities. Caregivers can attend appointments with veterans who need assistance.

Starting July 1, veterans who arrive at the Buffalo site will be checked into appointments at the Bailey Avenue and Lebrun Road entrance. Veterans will be asked to park and wait in their vehicle until the clinic calls them to tell them that they’re ready to be seen.

Veterans must have an appointment to enter a VA facility, except for at the Emergency Department at the Buffalo site. Face coverings or masks are required.

Patients may be tested for COVID-19 before appointments for a procedure or other medical reasons.

Some services are available outside the Buffalo facility, by appointment only not requiring entrance to the building:

  • COVID-19 Testing
  • Radiology
  • Blood draws (appointments needed beginning July 1)
  • Hearing aid repairs are also offered curbside without an appointment Monday through Friday from 9am-2pm

