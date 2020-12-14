VA WNY Healthcare System chosen as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The VA Western New York Healthcare System has been selected as one of 37 VA sites to receive initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a statement from the healthcare system, the VAWNYHS was selected “for its ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures”.

The system will begin vaccinating VA healthcare personnel and veterans in the VA’s long-term health care facilities, now that the FDA has issued an emergency-use authorization for the vaccine.

Initially, the vaccine will be given out in a limited-supply phase, followed by a general implementation phase when large supplies of the vaccine will be available to veterans who want one.

“Our goal is to offer it to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated,” the statement says. “As more vaccine becomes available, we will announce it to schedule appointments with eligible Veterans.”

Click here for more information.