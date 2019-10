BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire at a vacant house in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the fire on Condon St., near Vulcan, around 2 a.m.

Intense flames were seen shooting through the windows. No one was injured.

It’s not clear what caused this fire, but officials say there was $50,000 in damage.