(The Hill) – Eric Clapton — one of the most prominent opponents of vaccination mandates — says he’s postponing performances after testing positive for COVID-19.

The “Layla” singer announced in a Monday post on his official Facebook page that his shows planned in Zurich and Milan this week would be delayed following his diagnosis.

Clapton “is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall,” the post said.

“He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery,” the message continued.

Clapton “is anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course the fans,” according to the statement.

“It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances,” the post said.

The 77-year-old English musician said last year that he would refuse to play at any venues requiring vaccinations, saying, “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.”

“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” he said at the time.

Clapton had previously expressed doubt about COVID-19 vaccinations, claiming he had a negative reaction after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca shot. The guitarist released “This Has Gotta Stop,” a song seemingly critical of lockdowns and public health measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, last year.

Clapton’s Monday Facebook post indicated that postponed shows due to his COVID-19 diagnosis would be rescheduled within the next six months.